Unit has appointed Diane Kingston as its longform executive producer.

Kingston has over 25 years’ experience in the VFX industry, most recently as a senior VFX producer at Ghost. She has also been a VFX producer at DNEG, Molinare, and Cinesite, as well as a senior VFX producer at Absolute Post.

She has worked with the likes of Amazon Prime, Sky Atlantic, Netflix, Apple, BBC, ITV, and more on projects such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Trying, The Crown, Good Omens, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Captain America: Civil War and Spectre.

Kingston is the latest in a number of hires from Unit, including Angus Berryman as longform VFX producer, Jenn Sanders as senior producer, and Danny Coster as executive producer. The VFX house also recently moved to a bespoke eight-storey facility on Margaret St, Fitzrovia, London.

Kingston said: “I am beyond excited to join the incredible team at Unit. Having long admired Unit’s reputation for delivering high-end work, I’m excited to dive in and contribute to the next chapter of their success. Here’s to a future filled with creativity, innovation, and endless possibilities.”

Unit Film & TV co-owner Adam Luckwell added: “Amanda [Luckwell, fellow co-owner] and I are absolutely thrilled to welcome Diane Kingston to our Unit family. With her stellar track record and extensive experience in the industry, Diane brings a new level of expertise to our Longform production team.

“Her Film and TV credentials drew us to her as well as her strong client relationships as we embark on this exciting next growth chapter for the Unit Longform team. With Diane on board, alongside our well known team of executive producers, the future looks incredibly bright for Unit. We can’t wait to unveil our new Unit Margaret Street studio and launch our calendar of client events we will be hosting in Fitzrovia this spring and summer.”