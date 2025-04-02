Adobe has made its Generative Extend and Media Intelligence tools available for all Premiere Pro users.

Powered by Adobe’s Firefly AI model, Generative Extend allows users to extend video and audio by up to five seconds by using AI to generate the extra frames, using the final few frames as a prompt. It can do this in 4K and in either horizontal or vertical formats, and takes around 30 seconds for audio and 90-150 seconds for video. Generated content is labeled as AI created in the timeline, can be reverted to the original, and it is created in the background so an editor can continue working.

Potential use cases include matching narration timing, stretching establishing shots, extending ambient audio and adjusting timing. Users can also trim back unwanted endings of shots, and replace them with the generated content.

Generative Extend is joined by a number of other AI-powered tools, including Media Intelligence. Media Intelligence automatically recognises and tags content such as objects, locations, camera angles or metadata like shoot date or camera type and makes them searchable with natural language. There is also caption translation into 27 different languages, and an overhauled colour management system.

These tools had been available in beta since earlier this year.

In addition to the Premiere Pro features leaving beta, Adobe has also made its recent After Effects betas widely available. These include caching improvements to allow immediate playback of content, expanded 3D compositing tools, and HDR monitoring.

Ashley Still, SVP and general manager of digital Media at Adobe, said: “We’re so excited to see how the Premiere Pro community uses Generative Extend in 4K and AI-powered Media Intelligence to create stories that capture our imaginations. By harnessing the power of Firefly and our advanced AI capabilities, we’re transforming the video editing experience and enabling our customers to focus on what matters most to them – telling vivid, compelling stories.”