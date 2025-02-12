Adobe has released the beta of its Firefly video model, which are available through the Firefly web application with Generate Video and Premiere Pro with Generative Extend.

Generative Extend was announced last year, and is a tool that allows editors to “extend” a scene by a few seconds to improve its fit in a production.

Meanwhile, Generate Video can create video clips of up to five seconds in length from a text prompt or image. Adobe is aiming to differentiate it from other tools of the same kind by claiming it is the first commercially safe video generator, as it is trained on Adobe-owned and IP safe content, and also offering a number of tools specific to content creators. These include being able to specify the type of camera and lens Generate Video is emulating, the motion of the camera, and the camera angle.

Users can also create 3D sketches, craft atmospheric elements and develop custom motion design elements, then feed these into the AI system to create videos and images. In addition, the images created can then be put back into the system to create videos. It currently supports 1080p, with a lower resolution for iterating and a 4K version for professional production coming soon.

In addition, the first and last frames of a shot can be locked in to preserve visual continuity, as well as keep colours and character details consistent.

A potential use case mentioned by Adobe in a press briefing before the launch was in VFX - an artist could create every 20th, or another interval, frame, with Firefly then filling in the gaps.

The new tools can also translate videos into over 20 languages, aiming to match voice, tone, cadence and acoustic match.

The Firefly models are now available through two new plans. Firefly Standard plans enable access to 2,000 video/audio credits per month, which equals up to 20 five-second 1080p video generations, and start at $9.99 (£8.03). Firefly Pro plans enable access to 7,000 video/audio credits per month, equalling up to 70 five-second 1080p video generations, and start at $29.99 (£24.11). A premium service for professional users, with larger allowances, will be released soon.