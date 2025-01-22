Users can now search for objects, locations, camera angles, metadata, and more through natural language search panel

Adobe has revealed Media Intelligence and Caption Translation updates for Premiere Pro, both of which are now in beta.

Media Intelligence uses AI to tag content put into Premiere Pro, with a search panel editors can use with natural language, currently English only, to find objects, locations, people, camera angles, metadata such as shoot date or camera type, and more from their content. The searchable content can be visual, audio or written.

Media Intelligence runs locally, with all content and the AI program staying on the editor’s device, and no content it is applied to is used for AI training - as Adobe clarified for all its Creative Cloud content last year.

Meanwhile, Caption Translation offers native caption translation in 17 languages. This does require an internet connection to run, with captions sent to the cloud for translating.

These additions build on a number of AI-related updates that Adobe has made to Premiere Pro in recent years, with its Firefly AI features such as Generative Extend, which makes it possible to extend clips; a tool for adding or taking away objects from scenes; and more, added to Premiere Pro in beta last year.

In addition, Adobe has announced some smaller updates to After Effects and Frame.io.

After Effects now has improved caching in beta, which will allow users to play back their entire composition the moment it’s cached. It also has improved HDR support for importing, monitoring and exporting content. Frame.io has added Camera To Cloud support for the Canon EOS C80 and ESO C400.