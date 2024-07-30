The new tools include a Transcript Tool for PhraseFind and enhanced compatibility with Pro Tools

Avid Media Composer 2024_6 Transcript Tool

Avid has increased the number of AI tools in Media Composer, in its latest release, Media Composer 2024.6.

The new tools include a Transcript Tool for PhraseFind, while the software also includes enhanced compatibility with Pro Tools, and expanded availability of Avid’s cloud service for real-time collaborative edit sessions, Avid Huddle.

The Transcript Tool makes it possible for editors to work more efficiently by letting them jump to specific moments in a clip based on spoken phrases, editing directly from selections in the transcript into the timeline.

The integration with Pro Tools has been improved through Media Composer now supporting sub-frame automation for volume and pan, providing editors with more creative control. Additionally, Pro Tools can now export Media Composer-compatible session files that preserve essential metadata, reducing the need for back-and-forth adjustments between users.

Meanwhile, with Avid Huddle, editors can stream the audio/video output of Media Composer directly to collaborators connected via Microsoft Teams, allowing for real-time reviews, time-stamped annotations, and discussion.

Time-based text comments can be imported back into Media Composer as markers to streamline content revisions.

Tim Claman, Avid chief product officer, says: “Editors need tools that are deep, reliable, and powerful to fully realize their storytelling potential. With Media Composer 2024.6, we continue to lead the way in craft editorial and high-end post production. This update enhances Media Composer’s speech-to-text capabilities, remote collaboration features, and compatibility with Pro Tools, solidifying Media Composer as the top choice for demanding, high-profile projects.”