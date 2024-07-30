The new tools include a Transcript Tool for PhraseFind and enhanced compatibility with Pro Tools

Avid has increased the number of AI tools in Media Composer, in its latest release, Media Composer 2024.6.

The new tools include a Transcript Tool for PhraseFind, while the software also includes enhanced compatibility with Pro Tools, and expanded availability of Avid’s cloud service for real-time collaborative edit sessions, Avid Huddle.

The Transcript Tool makes it possible for editors to work more efficiently by letting them jump to specific moments in a clip based on spoken phrases, editing directly from selections in the transcript into the timeline.

The integration with Pro Tools has been improved through Media Composer now supporting sub-frame automation for volume and pan, providing editors with more creative control. Additionally, Pro Tools can now export Media Composer-compatible session files that preserve essential metadata, reducing the need for back-and-forth adjustments between users.

Meanwhile, with Avid Huddle, editors can stream the audio/video output of Media Composer directly to collaborators connected via Microsoft Teams, allowing for real-time reviews, time-stamped annotations, and discussion.

Time-based text comments can be imported back into Media Composer as markers to streamline content revisions.

Tim Claman, Avid chief product officer, says: “Editors need tools that are deep, reliable, and powerful to fully realize their storytelling potential. With Media Composer 2024.6, we continue to lead the way in craft editorial and high-end post production. This update enhances Media Composer’s speech-to-text capabilities, remote collaboration features, and compatibility with Pro Tools, solidifying Media Composer as the top choice for demanding, high-profile projects.”