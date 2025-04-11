DaVinci Resolve 20 includes over 100 new features
Blackmagic has revealed DaVinci Resolve 20, with over 100 new features added to the editing software.
First shown at NAB 2025 and now in public beta, the new features include AI IntelliScript, which can analyse a script and then combine this with ingested footage to cut together a timeline for editors to start a project with. It does this by matching transcribed audio in the media to the script and selecting what it believes are the best takes, with alternative takes placed on additional tracks for an editor to view.
On the audio side, AI Music Extender can analyse an audio clip and shorten or extend music to match the video length, with no time limit. Users get four versions to chose from, visual edit indicators, and the ability to decompose sections. In addition, AI Voice Convert can apply a pre-generated voice model to an existing voice recording, retaining its inflections, pitch variation, and emotion, for use in noisy environments or as ADR.
AI Dialogue Matcher can match dialogue recorded in different environments, on different devices, or on shoots spanning several days, matching its tone, level, and room environment. AI Audio Assistant analyses a timeline and creates a professional audio mix.
Other AI-powered tools for Resolve 20 include Animated Subtitles, which automates the animation of text, and Multicam SmartSwitch, which automatically switches multi-cam angles based on the active speaker in a scene.
“This is a massive update this year, with AI tools and new features hat help to speed up every stage of our customer’s workflow” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “By automating tasks that take a long time manually or are tedious, with features such as keyframe editing, voice over palettes, live overwrite and multi-layer compositing tools, our customers are free to spend more time than ever being creative. The new processing code we’ve been rewriting over the last few years is an amazing base to be able to build these new features on. It’s exciting to see how we can provide tools with DaVinci Resolve to help our customers spend more time exploring their creativity.”
DaVinci Resolve 20 Features
Import Blackmagic Cloud Shared folders to media pool.
New optimized UI layouts option for vertical videos on cut, edit and color pages.
Voiceover palette with cue, voice tools and teleprompter.
Improved keyframing with dedicated curve view and timeline drawer.
Text+ paragraph, line wrapping and bounding tools.
MultiText tool with layers and easy transform, clip and wrap controls.
Live overwrite now supports edit keys and search dial.
Mouse drag to live overwrite multi source and sync bin.
Trim with safe edit avoids overwriting adjacent clips.
Full featured audio mixer added to cut page.
Voiceover tool with record and monitor options in edit page.
Chroma Color Warper grading.
Display viewer overlays for remote monitoring.
Stream and monitor H.265 4:2:2 on supported hardware.
Deep image compositing toolset.
Multi layer pipelining for OpenEXR, PSD and stereoscopic 3D.
Vector warping toolset for image patching and cleanup.
Fusion support for 180 VR.
3D Scene Dome Light.
View color page grade in media out node on Fusion page.
Clip EQ now features 6 bands.
EQ and Level Matcher processes match tone and clip levels.
EQ and Gain now also available as Fairlight FX plugins.
Fairlight Chain FX to create and restore frequently chained plugins.
Resolve FX AI Set Extender.
AI IntelliScript creates timelines with a user provided script.
AI Dialogue Matcher matches clip tone, level and reverberance.
AI Music Editor automatically edits music to desired length.
AI animated subtitles highlights or animates spoken words.
AI Multicam SmartSwitch for automatic angle switching.
AI Voice Convert with built-in and user trainable models.
AI SuperScale now includes 3x and 4x enhanced upscaling.
AI Magic Mask v2 with paint brush.
AI Resolve FX Depth Map v2.
AI IntelliCut to remove silences.
AI IntelliCut to checkerboard dialogue by speaker.
AI IntelliCut to generate ADR Cues using transcription speaker info.
AI Audio Assistant automatically creates a finished mix.
AI Detect Music Beats displays and allows beat snapping.
