Blackmagic has revealed DaVinci Resolve 20, with over 100 new features added to the editing software.

First shown at NAB 2025 and now in public beta, the new features include AI IntelliScript, which can analyse a script and then combine this with ingested footage to cut together a timeline for editors to start a project with. It does this by matching transcribed audio in the media to the script and selecting what it believes are the best takes, with alternative takes placed on additional tracks for an editor to view.

On the audio side, AI Music Extender can analyse an audio clip and shorten or extend music to match the video length, with no time limit. Users get four versions to chose from, visual edit indicators, and the ability to decompose sections. In addition, AI Voice Convert can apply a pre-generated voice model to an existing voice recording, retaining its inflections, pitch variation, and emotion, for use in noisy environments or as ADR.

AI Dialogue Matcher can match dialogue recorded in different environments, on different devices, or on shoots spanning several days, matching its tone, level, and room environment. AI Audio Assistant analyses a timeline and creates a professional audio mix.

Other AI-powered tools for Resolve 20 include Animated Subtitles, which automates the animation of text, and Multicam SmartSwitch, which automatically switches multi-cam angles based on the active speaker in a scene.

“This is a massive update this year, with AI tools and new features hat help to speed up every stage of our customer’s workflow” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “By automating tasks that take a long time manually or are tedious, with features such as keyframe editing, voice over palettes, live overwrite and multi-layer compositing tools, our customers are free to spend more time than ever being creative. The new processing code we’ve been rewriting over the last few years is an amazing base to be able to build these new features on. It’s exciting to see how we can provide tools with DaVinci Resolve to help our customers spend more time exploring their creativity.”