Upcoming sci-fi TV show Telemutes has released an AI-driven image generating tool that makes it possible for users to transform themselves into unique human-animal hybrids.

The app utilises a proprietary image processing pipeline that the maker says “seamlessly blends human and animal features with striking realism”. It creates one-of-a-kind creatures for every transformation, infuenced by the aesthetic of the TV production.

The tool is being further enhanced to enable you to upload your own animal, to become a hybrid with your pet. Full-body transformations are also coming soon, as are interactive Telemutes shows where you will be able to nfluence the storyline with your telemute.

The makers of Telemute also say they have a AI Chatbot Assistant in development to let you chat with telemute characters.