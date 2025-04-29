SoFast and DeepDub have partnered to offer automated dubbing to FAST channels.

DeepDub, which launched its real-time dubbing tool earlier this month, will now offer this through SoFast’s suite of FAST channel technologies. This will allow its clients to localise their content in Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, and more.

This integration will be offered free of charge to all new publishers launching their FAST channels with SoFast. SoFast currently works with over 800 channels.

DeepDub uses what it calls “Emotive Text-To-Speech” to mirror tone as well as meaning in speech through AI. It claims the quality of its live dubbing is “as if it were originally produced in each language”, and it’s capable of real-time, emotive, and synchronised multilingual voice localisation.

Yanai Arfi, founder & CEO of SoFast, said: “This is a revolution for the FAST industry. We’re not just creating channels anymore — we’re removing the language barrier entirely. For content owners seeking to monetize their assets worldwide, this changes everything.”

Ofir Krakowski, CEO and co-founder of Deepdub, added: “For creators and channels aiming to scale globally, localization has always been a bottleneck, and with global content distribution accelerating, studios and distributors need localization solutions that match enterprise standards — fast, scalable, and secure. Our partnership with SoFast enables broadcasters to meet global demand with fully localized channels without compromising on quality, compliance, or the speed to market that is key to capturing new audiences.”