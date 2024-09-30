Sportway and DMC Production use technology for multi-camera production of Synerglace Ligue Magnus in 12 venues

Sportway and DMC Production have produced the top French ice hockey league, the Synerglace Ligue Magnus, using AI-powered automated cameras.

The pair used Studio Automated’s PTZ cameras, which were controlled by an AI system, for multi-camera broadcasts at 12 venues in the competition, which were remotely produced from DMC’s Stockholm production centre.

Johan Hedblom, managing director of DMC Production, Sweden, said: “We are thrilled to pioneer the use of AI in sports broadcasting for the Synerglace Ligue Magnus. Our goal is to elevate the broadcast quality of French ice hockey and provide fans with the best possible viewing experience. With AI-driven PTZ camera control, we are setting a new standard in sports broadcasting.”

Sportway Media Group CEO Daniel Franck added: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance the production quality of top-level sports events. By integrating AI technology into a broadcast-quality production, we are not only improving the broadcast for fans but also streamlining operations for our production teams.”

Paul Valk, founder and director of Studio Automated, added: “Working with DMC Production and Sportway to implement our AI technology in the fast-paced environment of ice hockey is truly exciting. We are confident that our AI-driven PTZ camera controller will significantly enhance the production value of Synerglace Ligue Magnus games.”