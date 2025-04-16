VFX outsourcing platform Hotspring has integrated its Slapshot AI tools.

Slapshot, which launched as a standalone app last month, was developed by the team at Hotspring and automates rotoscoping and frame generation. It was first unveiled in 2024 with only rotoscoping capabilities.

These services are now available to all Hotspring customers, at no extra charge. When users upload their shots to Hotspring, they can press “enable AI”, and the footage automatically syncs with Slapshot’s tools. Hotspring plans to add more features to Slapshot in the future.

AI Media News is the newly-launched publication from Broadcast, Screen Daily, and Global Data covering everything AI in the media industry. You can follow its Linkedin account here, and X here, and sign up to its weekly newsletter here.

Jon Mason, co-founder and CEO of Hotspring and Slapshot, said: “There’s so much exciting research happening in AI, and we built SLAPSHOT with the flexibility to onboard new technologies as quickly as they emerge. Our goal is to make the latest advancements in AI accessible to creators in real-time, ensuring they can produce better content, faster.”

Ben Stallard, Hotspring & Slapshot managing director, explained: “Slapshot bridges the gap between traditional VFX outsourcing and AI technology. Our goal is to provide the best, most efficient solution for the VFX community, enabling clients to outsource material to Hotspring while having the ability to leverage AI to accelerate the process where needed.”