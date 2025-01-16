Users can now generate video plates and asset movement for use in virtual production

Vu Technologies has integrated Runway generative AI capabilities into its Vu Studio product, using NVIDIA’s AI software.

Users of Vu Studio, a program used to create scenes for virtual production, can now generate new video backdrops and environments using AI - meaning there is no need for original source footage. In addition, they can add dynamic movement to stationary library assets.

This has been achieved by adding the Runway API to Vu Studio, using the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform and NVIDIA NIM microservices. Vu also worked with IT services business Accenture on its AI integration.

Tim Moore, founder and CEO at Vu Technologies, said: “Our collaboration with Runway, powered by NVIDIA AI, transforms what’s possible in content creation. By integrating Runway’s API with NVIDIA’s frameworks, we’re empowering creators to create content at the speed of thought.”

Runway CEO Cristobal Valenzuela added: “We designed our API to give developers seamless access to Runway’s industry-leading video generation models, trusted by millions of creative professionals. By leveraging this technology, our partners can rapidly enhance their products and services.”

Richard Kerris, vice president of media and entertainment at NVIDIA, said: “Virtual production requires advanced performance and scalability to keep up with AI-driven content creation. Leading- edge virtual production tools from Vu, now enhanced and accelerated by the breakthrough generative AI technologies from Runway and NVIDIA, are bringing global developers together to enable a new era of digital creativity.”