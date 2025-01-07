The acclaimed filmmaker has made a number of short films and pop promos after being given full access to the text-to-video platform

In this exclusive interview, Tim Dams, European editor of AI Media News’s sister brand Screen Daily, talks to Paul Trillo, a director, writer, and multi-disciplinary artist, about his use of OpenAI’s Sora.

His work spans multiple genres and formats and is known for being experimental, conceptual, and highly technical.

More recently, he has been one of the few people granted access to use Sora, the generative AI model developed by OpenAI.

In this video, he talks through how he used it on a recent project and what conclusions he reached about Sora and text-to-video genAI.

The interview was recorded for the AI Creative Summit, which was held at BFI Southbank on 6 November 2024.