Matt Majendie and Rick Edwards will host series that goes behind-the-scenes at F1 team during 2025 season

BBC Studios will tell the story of the 2025 F1 season at Oracle Red Bull Racing in its The Inside Track podcast.

Hosted by sports journalist Matt Majendie and presenter Rick Edwards, the series will run throughout the 2025 campaign, with behind-the-scenes access at the F1 team. Betweekn races, it will aim to provide unique insights into the world of F1 with the help of Red Bull Racing’s technical crew, discovering what really makes the difference between winning and losing.

Christian Horner, team principal at Oracle Red Bull Racing: “We’re really looking forward to having Matt as part of the team here at Oracle Red Bull Racing. We’re going to have tight opposition this year, the 2025 season is going to be a tough fight from start to finish”.

Majendie added: “Red Bull have been the most successful F1 team in recent years. I’m thrilled that they’ve given me unprecedented access to their operation. It’s an incredible opportunity to see the season first hand and give our audience the inside track on what makes Red Bull and Formula 1 such a compelling story.”

Edwards said: “As a big F1 fan since the heady days of Prost and Senna, I’m thrilled to be piggybacking on Matt’s unbelievable access, whilst slightly concerned that I won’t be able to contain my giggling excitement.”

The Inside Track comes shortly after the second series of the BBC’s Back At Base podcast, where narrator Josh Hartnett went behind-the-scenes at Aston Martin and McLaren in the build up to the 2025 F1 season.