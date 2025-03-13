Brothers & Sisters Sports Club has named Steph Hobart as its managing director.

Hobart joins the company after four years as brand marketing director at King Games, where she oversaw the repositioning and subsequent growth of Candy Crush to its status as a global entertainment brand. She has also worked with The Department for International Trade, The Martin Agency and RKCR/Y&R, on creative campaignswith the likes of Sky, Netflix, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Hive by British Gas.

Hobart also used to work for Brothers & Sisters as business director and then joint head of account management during an almost three year stint.

On returning, she joins the sport leadership team alongside founder and ECD Andy Fowler and CEO Matt Charlton. She will also work with Brothers & Sisters Sports Club chairman Robert Tansey, and oversee the agency’s newly-launched AI production studio. The AI studio recently produced a campaign for the WTA.

The sport division was launched late last year, and Broadcast Sport spoke to Fowler, Charlton and Tansey about the plans for the division shortly after.

Charlton said: “The excitement here is palpable with Steph coming back to the agency in such a pivotal role spanning both sports specialism and AI. She is a huge talent - both businesses are skyrocketing at the moment and there is no one better to build on this.

“Last week we chose not to mention that our new WTA campaign was made almost entirely with AI as we didn’t want that to lead the narrative, but instead let the focus be on the work itself. Now, seeing the response to the quality of our AI creative work, there is no question this is a huge opportunity to remodel the quality, cost and speed assumptions with clients.”