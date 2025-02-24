Arrivals include ex-Whisper exec as head of content and former Sky Sports veteran as director of talent and partnerships

Buzz 16 has revealed a raft of additions to its senior leadership team, including a new head of content and director of talent and partnerships.

Joe Bennett becomes head of content after over six-and-a-half years at Whisper, where he was most recently creative director for digital and content. Bennett has also worked in content for the FA and Sunset+Vine. With Buzz 16, he will lead the newly-formed content team, which consists of Georgie Faulkner responsible for live programming, James Leith who looks after non-live and Darius Merriman overseeing digital content.

In addition, Adam Craig becomes director of talent and partnerships after 24 years at Sky Sports - where he had been the broadcaster’s liaison with football clubs. He will have overall responsibility for talent, guests, and partnership strategy for The Overlap and Buzz 16.

Elsewhere, Deveena Chim becomes chief financial officer after extensive experience in digital media with the likes of The Spectator and Reach, and Zoe O’Sullivan becomes head of legal after over 10 years in the sport industry with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and Southampton FC.

Jonny Quinn becomes head of PR and communications, bringing all PR in-house, after various roles in Sky Sports’ communications department, and Deepa Popat has been promoted to head of people after previously being HR manager.

All five new arrivals and Popat will work with co-founder Scott Melvin and managing director Duncan East, as well as existing members of the senior team, head of creative and post-production Dan Self and head of production Carina Filiali.

East said: “Expanding our senior team is a big step forward in strengthening our business for even bigger opportunities ahead. It’s an exciting time as we continue to enhance our offering across live, non-live and digital platforms. We’re committed to working with the best, whether it’s our partners, on-screen talent, or the team behind the scenes. With these new additions alongside all the incredible people we already have in the business, we’re in a great position to deliver outstanding results.”

Buzz 16 has recently picked up new work as the production company for TNT Sports’ coverage of Premiership Rugby and Premiership Women’s Rugby, as well as documentary Unbreakable: England 2003. It has also produced The Overlap on Tour Season 2 for Sky Max, Karen Carney: The State of it for ITV, branded content for the likes of Gillette and Sky Mobile, promotional videos for FIFA, and more.