LaLiga Studios and production company Little Spain have agreed a deal to develop a fiction series based in the “LaLiga universe”.

The Banijay Iberia and LaLiga joint venture and the production company, founded by artist C Tangana, will set the show across Spain and the US, with actor Josh Hutcherson, who rose to fame in the Hunger Games film series, part of the creative collaboration that has originated the idea. It is the first fiction production using the IP of LaLiga.

Chalo Bonifacino Cooke, CEO of LALIGA Studios, said: “We are facing a unique opportunity to produce the first fiction series that can exploit at all levels the IP of LaLiga, its clubs, its talent, its stadiums, its fans, to achieve a degree of veracity rarely seen in football-related fiction.”

Little Spain commented: “The objective is to create a story set in the context of Spanish professional football and from the idiosyncrasies of the LaLiga teams, where football, culture and life converge. This project is the result of a creative collaboration with actor Josh Hutcherson, a friend and ally of Little Spain in Los Angeles. This is a milestone for Little Spain, as it allows us to tell a story located between two key points: Spain and the United States. In order to capture the essence of the football world and its lifestyle accessible to very few, the key elements will be emotion and our signature cinematic style.”

LaLiga Studios launched early last year, and has since produced for more than 100 operators, broadcasting in more than 190 countries around the world. Its productions have included 24H, a show covering the final day of the transfer window that was broadcast across Movistar+, DAZN, ESPN, DirecTv and Sky, as well as The Power Of Our Futbol, a documentary on how the league is aiming to transform itself - which was shown on then rights holder Viaplay in the UK.