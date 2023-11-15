LaLiga Studios production looks at how the league is aiming to transform itself

LaLiga has launched The Power Of Our Futbol, a 28-minute documentary on the league’s efforts to transform itself into a major brand.

Produced by LaLiga Studios, which was created in partnership with Banijay earlier this year, and is available through LaLiga rights holder Viaplay in the UK. It looks at LaLiga’s efforts to create a new positioning and set of values that leads to a visual, verbal and sound identity more in line with the reality of the brand and current consumption trends, as well as new graphics to enhance its broadcasts.

The Power Of Our Futbol also examines LaLiga’s new relationship with title sponsor EA Sports.

It features LaLiga president Javier Tebas, executive director Oscar Mayo, assistant to the executive general management and commercial and marketing director Jorge de la Vega, and director of brand and global strategy Angel Fernandez, as well as VP of brand at EA Sports David Jackson, founder and director of strategy at Picnic Alex Pallete, creative director at Gravita Borja Blanco, founder and creative director at El Ruso de Rocky Lucas Paulino, and more.

LaLiga has continued this transformation over the summer, bringing in initiatives to encourage clubs to give more access to broadcasters, relaunching its app with shareable near-live highlights, and introducing a range of new camera angles.