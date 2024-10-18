Little Dot Sport has agreed a deal to manage the PFL, PFL Europe and Bellator YouTube channels.

In addition to managing the channels, the company will provide digital copyright management (DCM) to claim user-generated content (UGC) featuring official MMA material. Both will be done with the aim of growing the MMA competitions’ presence on the platform and drive monetisation.

Little Dot Studios’ ad sales team will also provide brand-safe and relevant advertising across the channel, creating a custom, targeted campaign and digital sponsorship across the PFL and Bellator’s YouTube inventory.

A dedicated team from Little Dot Sport will also work closely with PFL and Bellator MMA on global events, managing content publishing and optimisation during fight nights - including the upcoming PFL Battle of the Giants, featuring heavyweight- champion Francis Ngannou - and the Bellator MMA Champions Series. Between events, there will be an always-on content team.

Little Dot previously managed the Bellator channel in 2023, and now adds the PFL to this agreement.

David Green, EVP of commercial operations & business development at Bellator, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the Little Dot Sport team, who are clearly the industry leaders when it comes to YouTube channel management and digital content monetisation. Their strategic approach to growing audiences alongside their proven track record of enhancing and creating revenue streams will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow PFL and Bellator’s presence globally.”

Katie Matthews, partnership director at Little Dot Sport, commented: “This is a really exciting time for us to be partnering with PFL as they continue their global expansion. The opportunities that their ongoing events schedule provides - including one of the biggest events in MMA history coming up later this month - alongside their incredibly rich archive, gives us a huge array of premium content to work with to both build audiences and develop revenue streams. We look forward to working in close collaboration with PFL to maximise the opportunities available to them across YouTube.”