Bird spoke to Broadcast Sport ahead of the premiere of boxing docuseries Stable on BBC1

This edition of the Broadcast Sport Podcast sees senior reporter Max Miller speak to Lorton Entertainment CEO and founder Julian Bird about upcoming boxing docuseries Stable and the wider sport documentary industry.

Stable will launch on BBC1 and iPlayer from Saturday 30 March, and follows the McGuigan family boxing gym, where Shane McGuigan, son of International Boxing Hall of Famer Barry McGuigan, trains the fighters alongside assistant coach Josh Pritchard, and Shane’s brother, Jake McGuigan, manages the majority of the eight boxers.

In addition, Bird speaks about how Lorton approaches financing its documentaries, having come from a banking background before moving into media and entertainment. He also gives insight into the future of sport documentaries, what he sees as the future for Lorton, which he founded in 2014, and where the company’s priorities lie.

You can listen to the episode, as well as all other Broadcast Sport Podcasts below.