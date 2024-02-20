The latest episode of the Broadcast Sport Podcast sees Broadcast Sport senior reporter Max Miller speaking to the EBU’s executive director for sport, Glen Killane.

The EBU launched a D2C streaming service earlier this month, Eurovision Sport. The platform aims to complement coverage from EBU members, and is free-to-air. Its focus will be on Olympic sports such as athletics, gymnastics, skiing, swimming, and more, streaming World to European Championships, multi-sport events and national championships outside of the Olympics itself.

Killane reveals how the plans for Eurovision Sport were created, its aims for viewership and other areas, and strategy to achieve these. He also outlines how the platform hopes to put gender equality at its core, with bringing audiences to women’s sport a major aim for the organisation, and how the EBU and service will work alongside the organisation’s member broadcasters.

You can listen to the podcast, and all other Broadcast Sport Podcast episodes, below.