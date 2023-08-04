Whisper has been appointed the host broadcaster for the Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket competition.

The production company will deliver 41 live matches, including all 34 games in the men’s tournament and all seven games from the women’s, both of which are taking place from 16 August to 24 September, across five Caribbean islands. This will be supplemented by daily highlight shows, insightful analysis and a range of creative digital content, with the UK broadcaster being TNT Sports.

The CPL claims to have a global audience of 720 million, and it joins West Indies and New Zealand cricket in Whisper’s portfolio. The UK-based company also produces the BBC’s England highlights, and created the documentary film Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes.

Whisper’s team on the competition will be led by director Mark Lynch, who joined the Whisper cricket team in 2021 from Sky Sports, alongside producer Craig Cozier, executive producers Rob Williams and Mark Cole, and director of production Bethan Evans.

Cole, who is also Whisper MD, said: “We are delighted to partner with the team at the CPL and hugely excited about showcasing the amazing cricket and full stadiums to audiences around the world. Our team of cricket specialists have great experience of delivering cricket in the Caribbean and will continue to evolve the coverage with the Whisper stamp of innovation and creativity.”

Pete Russell, CPL CEO, added: “We are very pleased to be working with Whisper as we deliver a world-class tournament for fans in stadiums and for those watching across the globe. We know that Whisper’s fantastic team will help us to showcase the amazing cricketing talent in the Caribbean as well as showing off how the region is a must visit location.”