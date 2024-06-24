BBC, ITV, C4, and C5-backed streaming platform now available on six brands of smart TVs

Everyone TV, the company behind BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5-backed streaming platform Freely, has added four TV brands to its partnerships.

The platform is now available through Toshiba, Sharp, Panasonic, and Metz TVs, after already being accessible on Bush and Hisense.

Freely launched this year, and offers a mix of live channels and on-demand content from the four founding broadcasters, as well as other free content such as UKTV’s channels, certain Sky and Warner Bros. Discovery channels, and more.

Deep Halder, chief commercial officer of Everyone TV, said: “Having recently brought Freely to market on new Hisense and Bush TVs, we’re delighted to be announcing increased availability of Freely with four new smart TV partners due to launch later this year.

“A joint venture between Britain’s leading broadcasters, Freely is built on collaboration and it is encouraging to see more of the industry coming together to contribute to the success of Freely, working together to secure the future of free TV.”