Screen Scotland
Screen Scotland is the new dedicated partnership for screen in Scotland, delivering enhanced support for all aspects of Scotland’s screen sector.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 0345 603 6000
- Email:
- enquiries@creativescotland.com
- Website:
- https://www.screen.scot/
Scotland welcomes the world
Since its launch, Screen Scotland has championed local talent & boosted its profile. Exec Dir. Isabel Davis reflects on a successful first year
More support for Scottish indies
Screen Scotland’s new Broadcast Content Fund has been created to shoulder some of the financial risk and aid TV projects in the nation