Tennis Data Innovations, a joint venture between the ATP and ATP Media, has agreed a global data and streaming rights for betting, and media data rights deal with Sportradar.

Covering all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events, the agreement sees Sportradar provide ATP Service+, a suite of products for media and betting, this month. It features include augmented streaming, short-form video highlights for registered users, and a number of betting services.

Other products for media include more in-depth statistical analysis and insight; Sportradar’s OTT solution to stream live match coverage of the ATP Challenger Tour, via ATP’s Challenger TV; and the creation of a joint Tennis Innovation Lab to examine possible innovations.

In addition, Sportradar will supply integrity services for all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events to safeguard competitions against the threat of betting-related match fixing and corruption, including monitoring and addressing integrity threats and risks through due diligence and investigation support.

David Lampitt, TDI CEO, said: “This is a landmark opportunity to realise our growth ambitions and deliver on our commitment to take the fan experience to the next level. In partnership with Sportradar, we will develop and integrate advanced technologies to provide fans with a more immersive and entertaining experience.

“The partnership will be a catalyst for innovation to create unique growth opportunities across new global markets. Our aim is not only to deliver great enhancements for our existing fans but also attract a generation of new fans to the game.”

Carsten Koerl, Sportradar CEO, added: “As the leading sports technology company, we are ideally positioned to deliver against ATP’s ambitious growth plans. This truly collaborative partnership will result, through the application of technologies, such as computer vision and AI, in the creation of engaging products and services as part of our ATP Service+ offering. This will allow us to effectively monetize the relationship, while delivering new ways for bettors and fans to experience the sport of tennis.”

This announcement comes shortly after the WTA decided to go with Stats Perform for its own data and streaming needs.