Premier League club Brentford has partnered with Genius Sports to add enhanced highlights to its in-stadium and social media content.

Genius’ first deal with an individual club, it already works with the Premier League as a whole as its official tracking data and analytics partner, the deal will see shot speeds, shot trails, player names and pitch maps added to the west London side’s highlights. It will also embed stadium naming rights sponsor Gtech’s logo above the goals in the augmented clips.

This will be done throgh Genius’ Dragon technology, which is already present in Premier League stadiums through its partnership with the league. It will capture 10,000 surface mesh data points per player, over 200 times per second for every Brentford game, before applying computer vision to combine rich tracking data with broadcast video in real-time providing Brentford fans with context to every play.

Steve Watts, marketing services director at Brentford, said: “Everything we do at Brentford is through a fan-first perspective. Whilst we rate highly for matchday experience, we are always looking at ways we can improve and add something a little different when attending a game at the Gtech. As a club that owes much to a data-driven approach, we wanted to meet the appetite for fans who are also extremely interested in this aspect of the game. We think the additional analysis will be enjoyed by the majority of fans whether attending in person or post-match on socials.”