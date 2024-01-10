CricViz will provide data and analytics services to the SA20 cricket tournament until the end of 2026.

The company will provide its suite of fan engagement products, widgets and data feeds that will power the new Betway SA20 match centre with match, team and player stats, and support the competition’s digital channels.

The WinViz and Most Valuable Player (MVP) metrics will also be used, as well as the Wagon Wheel, Beehive, Pitchmap and Manhattan data visualisations. In addition, the AI-powered ‘Enhanced Commentary’ service, which provides ball-by-ball commentary through frog.ai’s natural language generation platform and CricViz’s data.

Michael Kivido, managing director of CricViz said, “We are delighted to announce this partnership with Betway SA20 ahead of the second edition of this exciting tournament. Utilising the world’s largest cricket database, our insights, analytics and data science models will bring new levels of engagement to the competition’s growing and diverse fan base. We look forward to deepening our relationship with Betway SA20 over the coming years.”

Graeme Smith, league commissioner of Betway SA20 added, “Alongside delivering a world-class cricket competition, fan engagement is an integral part of what we want to achieve. CricViz’s leading data and analytics tools will enable us to educate and inspire new fans while adding deeper insight for our existing audience.”

CricViz is a part of Ellipse, which recently agreed a deal with Racecourse Media Group to bring more data into horse racing.