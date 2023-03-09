Second Spectrum augmentation technology will be used to create automated enhanced graphics

The NBA and Genius Sports have expanded their partnership with a multi-year deal expansion naming Second Spectrum an official NBA League Pass augmentation provider and an official NBA team basketball analytics provider.

The pair will also work together to research and develop Dragon, a next-generation technology platform that will track “mesh” data, which aims to synthesize millions of on-court basketball data points.

Second Spectrum augmentation technology will be used to create automated, enhanced graphics based on optical on-court basketball data for alternate telecasts available on NBA League Pass. The alternate telecasts will feature advanced team and player statistical insights integrated directly into the stream.

The NBA integrated NBA League Pass and NBA TV into a single app last year.

In addition, all official NBA tracking data will continue to be integrated into Genius Sports’ basketball insights and analytics engine. Genius Sports will also continue to provide its services to all 30 NBA teams who rely on Second Spectrum’s machine learning for basketball insights and decision-making.

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “As one of the most technologically advanced leagues in world sport, NBA teams, fans, broadcasters and media partners demand cutting-edge innovations. We’re thrilled to expand our long-term partnership with the NBA. We are proud that the NBA shares our vision that Dragon can solve the technology challenges of the future.”

This comes shortly after Genius Sports also expanded its deal to provide Premier League and EFL data.