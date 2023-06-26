Genius Sports has extended its deal with Football DataCo, the data rights holder of English football, to bring skeletal tracking to the Championship.

It will also continue as exclusive official supplier of low latency live data from the Premier League, EFL, and SPFL to the global sports betting industry.

Genius originally brought its AI-powered Second Spectrum technology, which automatically captures sub-second positional data on every player, the match official, and the ball, to the Premier League last year. It will now also be used in all Championship and Championship Play-Off matches.

Broadcasters can use this data to create automated, real time enhanced graphics based on optical on-pitch data featuring advanced team and player insights such as shot velocity, player speed, positional data, and more. It can also be used by teams and coaches to create player performance metrics.

Adrian Ford, general manager of Football DataCo, said: “Genius Sports and Second Spectrum continue to generate first class data and provide innovative solutions for a variety of Football DataCo’s stakeholders. The technology is improving all the time, extending the creative use of data to improve the presentation of English and Scottish football.”

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke added: “The Premier League is the most popular league in world sport and Genius Sports has created the fastest, most accurate and secure feed on UK football to power first-class products for sportsbooks around the world. We are delighted to extend our partnership to continue to power innovation and now to expand it to include our suite of AI-powered Second Spectrum Tracking Data technology for the EFL Championship as well as the Premier League.”