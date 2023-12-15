IMG Arena, in partnership with CricViz, has agreed an exclusive deal with Cricket West Indies for its global data and streaming rights.

It will capture data from over 450 matches from West Indies’ men’s and women’s national, under-19s, and academy sides, as well as various domestic leagues - including the Men and Women’s CG United Super50 Cup and West Indies Championship. This will then be distributed to over 460 regulated sportsbook operators worldwide.

Meanwhile, CricViz, which is owned by Ellipse which recently agreed a similar data and analysis deal with Racecourse Media Group in the UK, will provide its enhanced Match Centre to deliver advanced data analysis, including graphic visualisations and live action insights, as well as predictive models. CricViz will also support the data collection with its in-ground operation and collection software.

Dominic Warne, director of commercial, marketing & communications at Cricket West Indies, said: “This partnership has enabled us to increase the number of games that we can make accessible to fans, featuring more detailed live scoring and live match statistics in the Windiescricket.com Live Match Centre. We’re excited to be able to present more home international and West Indies regional matches than ever before so fans can follow their teams and favourite players.”

Freddie Longe, President at IMG Arena, added: “Cricket fans are among the most passionate in the world, making Cricket West Indies a fantastic addition to our growing content portfolio. We’re pleased to partner with CricViz and leverage their established position in the sport to drive further fan engagement and deliver first-class content to our partners.”