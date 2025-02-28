OpenAI is rolling out AI video generator Sora in the UK and Europe, from 6am today, 28 February.

Sora can generate videos up to 1080p resolution, up to 20 sec long, and in widescreen, vertical or square aspect ratios, and can work from existing assets to extend, remix or blend content.

It was already available to premium ChatGPT users elsewhere around the world from December last year, and was originally announced in March 2024, causing debate in the film and TV industry of its possible effects.

Its tools include Remix, which allows the removal or reimagining of elements in an existing video; Re-cut, which can extend frames to complete a scene; Storyboard, which allows for editing a generated sequence on a timeline; Loop, which can trim down content and create repeating videos; Blend, which can combine two videos in one clip; and Pre-sets, which can apply styles such as film noir, card, and papercraft.

While Sora hasn’t been available to most users across the UK and Europe until now, OpenAI has worked with a select group of people across the continent to create various pieces of content, including short films. In the UK, this includes digital creator and technologist Josephine Miller, who generated a virtual catwalk video called Biolume: Threads Of Light, which you can watch below.

Also from the UK was AI artist Jon Uriarte, who said of the experience, “I was surprised by how smoothly the process of developing an idea flowed. I had a clear vision of certain ‘frames,’ but as I worked on them, it became easy to imagine new ones. For me, it’s very similar to writing or daydreaming.”

AI Media News spoke to one early Sora user, filmmaker Paul Trillo, last year about a music video he created using the tool.

With the launch of Sora in the UK and Europe, OpenAI is launching a new set of Sora channels on Discord for artists to share tips and inspiration as well as to host public Sora office hours and masterclasses.