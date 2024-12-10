OpenAI has made its GenAI video creation tool, Sora, available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users outside of the UK, Switzerland and the European Economic Area.

The tool had previously only been shown in presentations, and available to early testers. The version available to users now is dubbed “Turbo”, and OpenAI describes it as, “significantly faster” than the version it previewed in February of this year.

Sora users can generate videos up to 1080p resolution, up to 20 sec long, and in widescreen, vertical or square aspect ratios. They can also add their own assets to extend, remix, and blend, or generate entirely new content from text.

The interface allows users to prompt with text, images or video, and users can specify inputs for each individual frame. “Featured” and “Recent” feeds show creations from the community.

ChatGPT Plus users receive Sora at no extra cost, and are able to generate up to 50 videos at 480p resolution or fewer videos at 720p each month. Meanwhile, Pro users includes 10x more usage, higher resolutions, and longer durations. Tailored pricing for, “different types of users,” such as NGOs and research organizations, will be made available next year.

In the launch, OpenAI admits that Sora still has issues with complex actions over long durations, and can generate unrealistic physics.

All Sora-generated videos come with C2PA⁠(opens in a new window) metadata, which will identify a video as coming from Sora, and adds visible watermarks as a default. In addition, the company has built an internal search tool that uses technical attributes of generations to help verify if content came from Sora.

Measures to attempt to block abusive content are included, and uploads of people, to create videos that feature them, have been limited at launch - with that feature to be rolled out as OpenAI refines its deepfake mitigations. It is currently only available as a pilot feature to a small group of early testers.