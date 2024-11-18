The feature is available at PlaySight SmartCourt locations, at thousands of padel, pickleball and tennis courts around the world

PlaySight has launched an automated AI highlights feature aimed at racquet sport players and clubs.

The feature builds on PlaySight’s SmartCourt AI technology, which automatically tracks the player and the ball, analysing their position speed and performance.

The tech automatically identifies all the match events (including long rallies, noteworthy saves, and winning shots) and produces videos of the best moments that are available immediately at the end of the match.

This new feature is available through the PlaySight app, with the resulting video clips designed to be shared on social platforms. Players scan a QR code to start recording, choose their preferred highlights, and complete their purchase in-app. Prices are expected to be less than €5 (£4.20), varying between clubs and countries.

Automated AI highlights are available at all PlaySight SmartCourt locations, which are installed at thousands of padel, pickleball and tennis courts around the world.

Chen Shacar, co-founder of PlaySight, said: “Automated AI highlights represents the next step in making sports technology accessible, enjoyable, and shareable for all players. We’re thrilled to bring this feature to the global padel, tennis and pickleball community and to empower players to capture and relive their best moments on the court.”