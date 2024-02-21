Sportian has hired Ottavio Mussari as head of its fan engagement division.

Sportian is the new name for LaLiga Tech, which was rebranded last year after tech company Globant acquired 51% of the company from LaLiga.

Mussari joins the company from HBO Max, where he had been EMEA growth marketing director for the past two years after originally joining the Warner Bros. Discovery company in 2017. He has also worked at WPP (Ogilvy) and Dentsu Group.

At Sportian he will lead the expansion of its fan activation offering, which offers first-party data, hyper-personalised content and advertising solutions, as well as monetisation services across all digital platforms, gamification and loyalty tools - which allow fans to increase their involvement in live broadcasts or accumulate points through interacting with new content.

Sportian has also partnered with Microsoft to deliver AI-powered products such as near real time multi language subtitles, automatic sports content translations, and more.