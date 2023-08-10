Stats Perform has extended its statistics partnership with Football DataCo for data from the Premier League, EFL, and SPFL.

It will continue to collect detailed event data from the top English and Scottish football leagues until at least the end of the 2024/25 season, continuing a ten-year relationship with the competitions. It distributes this data to media, fantasy, broadcast and professional teams.

In addition to the event data, Stats Perform has also renewed the rights to distribute official player tracking data to Premier League, EFL and SPFL rightsholders; AI-powered official insight data to broadcasters and media; and official player market data to licensed sportsbook and daily fantasy operators, to power pre-game and in-play betting on player statistics such as shots-on-target.

This data goes into Stats Perform’s Opta brand, as well as products such as its PressBox suite and Pro Tools.

Stats Perform chief commercial officer Alex Rice said: “At Stats Perform we are committed owners of our large, deep Opta football data API. We think carefully about how and what we collect, how we store the data, but more importantly how we distribute and use it to help our customers tell more memorable stories about the on-field action.

“We continue to develop new statistics like possession value, expected pass completion and momentum that deepen fans’ emotional connections to the teams and players they follow, across all platforms and channels, and make the games matter more. We are honoured that our investment in collecting, generating and distributing the fastest, most accurate detailed data with the utmost professionalism has again been recognised by Football DataCo. ”

Adrian Ford, Football DataCo general manager, added: “It was an easy decision to extend the long-established FDC partnership with Stats Perform. The value of data in building trusted fan and bettor experiences continues to grow, and that enhances the reputation of our competitions, wherever they are enjoyed. Opta is a key enabler for all the Leagues’ stakeholders and fans, who want the best data and insights.”