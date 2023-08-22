DAZN Spain’s SVP of content, Quim Domenech, spoke to Broadcast Sport about where broadcasts should be looking

DAZN Spain’s SVP of content, Quim Domenech, believes that the future of broadcasting could see the audiences take control over what graphics they see on screen.

Speaking to Broadcast Sport after the launch of a new virtual studio for the broadcaster’s MotoGP coverage, Domenech said, “I imagine [the future] with the audience having control over the graphics. What graphics do they want? More or less? That would be amazing.”

This could be particularly important for attracting younger viewers, “Younger generations want to watch the games with a lot of data, or with a second screen, so the aim is to provide this data in real time, maybe with alternative feeds.”

The motorsport presentation space that Domenech had just played a part in launching doesn’t include these options, but does have extensive augmented reality graphics used in a virtual studio environment. It also marks Disguise’s first move into live graphics, with its Porta control interface.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next 1/3 show caption

Domenech explained the thinking behind the studio, “AR graphics allow the talent to interact with the graphics, and mean the graphics can be integrated with the studio. They also provide a modern feel and are more immersive than traditional graphics.”

He continued, “We’re always looking for more graphics on air, to create more entertaining and engaging content. Day by day we try to give more information to the audience.”

The graphics are being used by MotoGP and F1, and there are plans to bring it to more sports in the future.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next 1/3 show caption

This ties in with his ideas for the future, “The next level is more immersive. Virtual reality and the Apple Vision Pro could guide us to the next steps.”

He added, “We still need to wait a couple of years for full implementation [of the Apple Vision Pro], so there’s time to test and improve it - and see how it can be used in sport.”

Whichever way the industry ends up going, “If the tech allows, DAZN will be there. We need the right tools, and broadband, to make it work.

“You also need to work with leagues, federations, clubs – it depends on their tech too.”