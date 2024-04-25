Movistar Plus+ has agreed a multi-year partnership with WSC Sports to use its AI-powered tech across its sport rights.

WSC Sports automated highlights system will be used with competitions such as LaLiga, the Champions League, the Europa League, NBA, Euroleague, ATP tennis, and golf’s majors to create realtime short-form video. The tech will assist with content delivery across linear, web, and social channels, as well as Movistar Plus+, OTT platform - which launched in August 2023.

WSC Sports chief business development officer and co-founder Aviv Arnon said: “Movistar Plus+ is the undoubted home of premium sports coverage in Spain with the depth and quality of content that WSC Sports’ platform was designed to complement and amplify. We are excited to start supercharging Movistar’s video production and distribution across all its key channels, bringing sports fans in Spain more content than ever before.”

Enric Rojas, sport director of Movistar Plus+, added: “WSC is a perfect partner to grow on our platform and differentiate ourselves from the rest of the market. Thanks to this new alliance, we will offer much more advanced, fast, and innovative sports content to all our fans. With WSC, we are going to take our sports coverage to the next level.”