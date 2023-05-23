AJA director of marketing Bryce Button has died, aged 57. His death was announced by AJA last night. The company’s tribute to Bryce is below.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved colleague and friend Bryce Button. To know Bryce was to love him, and he made a huge impression on friends, family and colleagues all over the world.

Bryce was one of a kind, that rare breed who was both engineering-minded and an absolute people person. He was beloved by all and relied upon by so many for his deep technical knowledge, ever-present smile, bear hugs and joyful disposition. Whether you met him in a press briefing, over a shared meal, or at a cozy bar drinking a Rusty Nail, he was a great listener and storyteller; he made everyone in his orbit feel like a special friend.

At AJA Bryce managed his team and vendor partners with grace and precision, and was a relied upon point of contact for global sales, marketing and channel partners. He was also a go-to subject matter expert for industry organizations and called on to identify and opine about top industry trends, the latest broadcast standards and technical considerations in production. He truly was one of the most well-respected professionals walking the halls of IBC and NAB for the past twenty plus years. He knew everybody and everybody knew him.

He spent 14 years with AJA, with many months on the road, and was dedicated to his job and to the people he worked with. Anyone who knew him also heard about his cherished family in his native homeland of South Africa, adopted home of Colorado, and in Brazil. He had a deep love and admiration for all of them, and our hearts go out to his entire family.