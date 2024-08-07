Ateliere has launched Ateliere Live, a cloud production platform that includes editing, mixing, graphics, and effects.

The company claims that the platform can reduce costs by up to 70% per hour of live TV produced and reduce carbon footprints by up to 30% compared to traditional broadcast technology production suites, thanks to its GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) processing and remote proxy capabilities. It builds on the technology acquired as part of the company acquisition of Agile Live earlier this year.

In Ateliere Live, the video stays in the GPU until just prior to distribution, instead of being repeatedly encoded and decoded through a chain of video processing steps and thus lowering the power requirements. It also uses proxy contribution feeds and synchronized proxy-master feed timing for remote production workflows, allowing geographically dispersed production teams to maintain frame-accurate camera selections - which hopes to reduce the need for travel and shipping.

In addition, Ateliere Live’s editing, events, camera selections and graphics overlays are available via a public API, allowing third-party applications to operate or interact with custom behavior. This allows productions to tailor for different workflow preferences, distribution platforms and viewer expectations, including Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube.

Up to 70 cameras can be used per GPU, and Ateliere Live can have multiple GPUs being used so there is no upper limit on cameras for a production.

Ateliere CEO Dan Goman said: “Ateliere Live solves the hard challenges around live production, empowering customers to attain unprecedented levels of operational and environmental efficiencies. Adopting Ateliere Live will give your organization a more flexible and efficient way of working and remove the complexity to produce better outcomes for your business.”

He added: “An Ateliere Live production environment does not have to be a capital investment. You can provision an entirely new production pipeline on public or private cloud just for an event’s duration, freeing you from sunk investments in static studios and editing suites.”