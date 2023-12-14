Avid has revealed a range of updates for its broadcast production ingest and playout software Stream IO.

The new features in Avid | Stream IO include additional channel count, playlist building, closed captioning and new codec support. Channel count has doubled to support up to eight channels in a single system, with the flexibility to configure inputs and outputs freely. This is in addition to the existing four channel configuration available since launch.

In addition, users are now able to build media playlists ready for playback during production directly from the Avid | Stream IO web remote console, helping content teams by providing a back-up should studio playback automation be unavailable for any reason. It also now supports closed captioning on playout, and AVC-LongG12 and 25 codec formats have been added.

Tim Claman, chief product officer at Avid, explains, “The enhancements in this new release of Avid | Stream IO are part of our drive to enable Avid customers to stay ahead of the increasing demand to accelerate the delivery of quality news, sports and live entertainment content.”