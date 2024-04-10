Backlight has named Kathleen Barrett as its CEO.

Barrett most recently spent over two years as CEO of mobile apps company Mosaic Group, and previously held a number of senior roles at Vimeo - where she assisted with taking the company public. She has also worked at Goldman Sachs and VHX.

Backlight’s products, which include iconik, cineSync, ftrack, Celtx, Gem, Wildmoka Clip Studio, Live Studio and Zype, provide cloud SaaS platforms for content production and distribution. It launched in 2021 and is backed by $200m (£157.5m) from growth equity partner PSG.

Barrett said: “I believe Backlight has exceptional products that support some of the most prominent and innovative brands in media and entertainment and is uniquely positioned to capture the rapidly evolving needs of the market as video becomes more ubiquitous than ever. I look forward to working with the talented team at Backlight as we build upon our ability to help deliver best-in-class video experiences for our customers and innovate for the future of storytelling.”

Skip Besthoff, managing director of PSG and Backlight board member, added: “We believe Kathleen stands out as a leader: She’s dynamic and creative, with a history of success in building top class teams and helping accelerate growth with video software businesses. We are confident that Kathleen’s user-centric and hands-on approach to leadership will be a terrific fit with Backlight and the needs of its global customers.”