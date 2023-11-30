Start Up Croydon has opened a The Creative Digital Lab in partnership with Croydon Council, Big South London, and South London Partnership.

The facility includes a virtual production studio with a 4.5m x 2.5m LED screen using a Brompton processor from Mo-Sys VP Pro software, as well as Unreal Engine for photo-realistic rendering. The studio can also be used for augmented reality by adding the necessary software licences. It includes Blackmagic Ursa cameras.

There is also an audio recording suite, and a ”high end” edit suite with access to Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, and Resolve for both editing and grading on a 27 inch Asus display.

The facility opened on 16 November with an event hosted by Start Up Croydon CEO Saffron Saunders for over 100 attendees. Start Up Croydon provided £450,000 in funding for the development, and the spaces are now available for hire.