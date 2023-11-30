Start Up Croydon facility also includes an audio recording suite

Croydon virtual production studio

Start Up Croydon has opened a The Creative Digital Lab in partnership with Croydon Council, Big South London, and South London Partnership.

The facility includes a virtual production studio with a 4.5m x 2.5m LED screen using a Brompton processor from Mo-Sys VP Pro software, as well as Unreal Engine for photo-realistic rendering. The studio can also be used for augmented reality by adding the necessary software licences. It includes Blackmagic Ursa cameras.

Croydon audio suite

There is also an audio recording suite, and a ”high end” edit suite with access to Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, and Resolve for both editing and grading on a 27 inch Asus display.

The facility opened on 16 November with an event hosted by Start Up Croydon CEO Saffron Saunders for over 100 attendees. Start Up Croydon provided £450,000 in funding for the development, and the spaces are now available for hire.

Croydon edit suite

