Era Ltd and Tyrell have partnered to offer hosting, cloud services, infrastructure and storage to the media and entertainment industry.

Tyrell works with DAZN, QVC, Giant Animation, Boulder Media, Paddy Power, Pinewood, Linney and more, on on-premise and cloud solutions for content creation and live broadcast. Meanwhile, Era offers IT workflow solutions for clients in media, VFX, post-production and broadcast.

The pair will join their offerings for the UK and Ireland market, and have already signed their first joint customer, Dublin-based CG animation studio Giant Animation.

Sean Baker, managing director of Era Ltd, said: “Having a partner that understands the market and the challenges these sectors are facing, ensures the customer not only gets the right solution but they can also enjoy a consistent and long-lasting relationship with an outstanding partner. We’re delighted to be able to expand our offerings through Tyrell and see this a critical step in our growth journey and long-term success.”

Bryan Malone, managing director of Tyrell, added “By partnering with a specialist such as Era, we are confident that we can deliver innovative and dependable solutions to our customers for their demanding projects. We are delighted to have signed our first joint customer earlier this month, Giant Animation, to provide them with storage and remote workstations. Era have already proved that they can be relied on as a partner and are committed to providing our customers with state-of-the-art technologies.”