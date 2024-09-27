Garden Studios has added former head of Amazon Studios Europe Georgia Brown to its board.

Brown joins the London facility after recently being appointed voluntary Chair of the UK Skills Task Force by the BFI and convening major industry players to develop the ‘Sustainable Skills for the Future’ framework.

She previously worked as head of Amazon Studios Europe for over five years, establishing and scaling operations across seven European production hubs, and commissioning a diverse slate of movies and television series for the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Netherlands, and Scandinavia. She has also held senior roles at Fremantle Media, BBC Worldwide and Shine International during almost two decades in the industry.

Garden Studios board Chair Heather Rabbatts DBE said: “We are thrilled to have Georgia join us on the esteemed Board of Garden Studios. Her highly respected knowledge, power and influence in the production industry is unparalleled and her dedication to shaping the future a perfect partnership for our joint vision at Garden Studios.”

Brown added: “Garden Studios has quickly established itself as a forward-thinking collaborative space that champions innovation, technology, and creativity across global production. Its future facing commitment to sustainable filmmaking and providing cutting-edge facilities is something I deeply admire. I look forward to contributing to the studio’s continued growth and helping shape its future as a leader in both technology and talent development within the UK and beyond.”

Thomas Hoegh, CEO of Garden Studios, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Georgia to the board of Garden Studios. Georgia’s consummate experience in global content creation, commitment to fostering diversity, and dedication to sustainable growth align perfectly with our vision for the future. Georgia’s knowledge and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand and solidify our position as one of the world’s best studios.”

Brown arrives after former Sky Studios exec Bee Devine became Garden Studios’ COO earlier this year.