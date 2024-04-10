Garden Studios has appointed Bee Devine as its COO, starting in June.

Devine is leaving Sky Studios for the role, where she oversaw all operational elements of Sky Studios as its director of content operations. This included responsibility for delivering all scripted Sky Originals (Mary and George; Gangs of London; Gomorrah), establishing Sky’s Sustainable Production Guidelines, enhancing Sky’s Production Safeguarding approach and guiding the business through the pandemic.

She spent 11 years in total at Sky, in various roles that also included director of operational transformation at Sky Studios, group metadata director for the company as a whole, and more. Before Sky, Devine was head of studios at Princess Productions for over eight years.

Garden Studios opened in 2021, and has expanded its production space and virtual production capabilities since then. It has a total footprint of more than 300,000 sq.ft, including 4 sound stages - with more in development. It also achieved B Corp certification last year.

Devine said: “I’ve loved my time at Sky, but this was too good an opportunity to miss. Thomas and the great team at Garden Studios have built a solid foundation, technology expertise and reputation in the last three years. I cannot wait to be a part of the team and contribute to the innovation, sustainability, talent development and inclusion ambitions of this impressive creative hub.”

Thomas Hoegh, CEO and founder of Garden Studios, said: “We are thrilled that Bee is joining our team at Garden Studios. She arrives to us with years of high-level production, operations and technology experience as we further grow and develop our Park Royal facility and team. This appointment demonstrates our continued growth and further marks our position as one of the top new studios in Europe and indeed in the World today. We are really happy she is joining us and cannot wait to welcome her to Park Royal.”

Heather Rabbats, chair of the board of Garden Studios, added: “I’m really happy that Bee is joining us at the Garden Studios, as she brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to us at this really exciting time. She is a very well respected and liked talent in the industry today and has excellent command of sustainability and environmental practices. We look forward to her arriving on site!”