Getty Images has partnerned with BBC Studios on the launch of a new platform providing access to BBC archive video.

The platforn promises a “seamless search, purchase and download experience”. It is powered by media asset management software, VIDA Content OS.

More than 57,000 programmes from the BBC archive can be searched through the archive. To find clips in these was previously a “heavily manual process,” says VIDA, but content can now be quickly viewed and annotated, clipped and preview clips downloaded for use within projects.

Once cleared, the high-resolution masters are immediately available.

Paul Davis, vice president of media and production EMEA at Getty Images said: “The VIDA platform is a significant breakthrough in making BBC content more accessible for our customers around the world. Our team is increasingly working as a creative partner, able to assist from ideas stage through production and this platform will considerably enable our efforts in supporting producers to derive successful, returnable shows for the global market.”

Chris Hulse, head of BBC Motion Gallery at BBC Studios added: “Our partnership with Getty Images is focused on getting BBC content into the hands of programme makers around the world. This new platform is a gamechanger for us, surfacing a wealth of previously offline BBC content, now accessible on-demand for the first time ever.”

Symon Roue, managing director at VIDA, said: “We’re delighted to power the integration of BBC Motion Gallery and Getty Images. As the archive footage licensing industry grows year over year, customers expect an integrated and efficient supply chain for servicing of catalogue. Accessibility to the clips that matter, using the latest cloud and AI technology, is where Content OS excels.”