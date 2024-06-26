ITV has named Stefan Hoejmose as its group chief data and AI officer.

Hoejmose joins the company from Roku, where he had been senior manager of data science, and will start at ITV on 8 July. He will report into ITV CTO Simon Farnsworth, who started in his role earlier this year after joining from News UK, and work across the company’s media and entertainment as well as studios divisions with the aim to, “unlock value from ITV’s data and ensure the organisation stays at the forefront of data innovation.”

In addition to Roku, Hoejmose has also worked in senior data roles at the likes of Dyson, Lloyds Bank, and MediaCom. He also spent just over two years as head of data journey and personalisation at Now.

Farnsworth said: “I’m delighted to welcome Stefan to ITV at an important point in continuing the momentum of our technology and data development. He brings with him a wealth of experience from significant organisations and we’re looking forward to working with him to grow ITV’s expertise in this area.”

Hoejmose added: “I am incredibly excited to join ITV as the new Group Chief Data and AI Officer. It is such a privilege to join an organisation that continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the media and entertainment landscape. Having worked across a variety of sectors leading data teams I am particularly looking forward to collaborating with the talented teams across ITV to drive AI innovation and leverage data to create value.”