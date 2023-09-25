ITV has named Simon Farnsworth as its chief technology officer.

Farnsworth will begin his new role in early 2024, becoming responsible for leading the group-wide technology strategy, overseeing infrastructure, tech architecture and innovation as part of ITV’s digital transformation, and will sit on the management board. He will report to chief financial officer Chris Kennedy.

Farnsworth leaves News UK, where he was EVP, chief technology officer - and joined last year ahead of the launch of TalkTV. He previously spent six years at Discovery, where his last role was also as CTO.

Farnsworth takes over from Mark Smith, who is leaving ITV in November to become chief technology officer at National Lottery operator Allwyn.

Farnsworth said: “I’m really excited to be joining ITV, an amazing brand at the forefront of both UK and global entertainment. As CTO I look forward to building and aligning a technology strategy that allows ITV to continue the momentum that it has built through its digital transformation and the launch of ITVX and working with the technology teams.”

Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO, added: “Technology is such a critical part of our company and key to ITV’s ongoing strategy and business objectives. The success of ITVX and Planet V, our programmatic video advertising platform, highlights the importance of technology for both our viewers and advertisers and Simon has a proven track record of delivering tech innovation and furthering its capabilities. We are really looking forward to working with him when he joins ITV to super-charge the next stage of our development in this area.”