File sharing platform LucidLink has suffered an outage, with the company reporting that it went down at 13:55 BST on 29 April.

The company has blamed a hacking attempt, a, “malicious attempt against our core metadata service,” and says that all work that is backed up will be available when the service resumes. Backups are scheduled to run every six hours on LucidLink, and the company says that any work completed after the point of the last backup could be unrecoverable.

In the company’s most recent update, at 13:42 BST on 30 April, CEO Peter Thompson reported that the issue will take another six to eight hours to be resolved (pointing to a 19:00-21:00 BST fix time in the UK), and that any work completed after 7:55 BST on 29 April was in danger of being unrecoverable, as that was the earliest an automated backup will have been completed before the outage. Individual users may have different backup times, but that is the “worst case”.

He wrote: “As promised, our team is continuing to work urgently on resolving this issue, and I wanted to provide an update on the current status.

“To restore filespace access from our backup systems, we are in the process of rebuilding the metadata infrastructure. This infrastructure consists of a discrete instance for each filespace. The recovery process is a 2-step process: 1) build the infrastructure and 2) restore each individual instance from a specific filespace backup.

“Our teams are well into step one of that process, rebuilding the infrastructure.

“Upon completing step two of this process, we will connect the new infrastructure to the discovery service, and customers will regain full access to their filespaces. Our estimate for this process is six to eight hours (18:00 to 20:00 UTC). We will do everything we can to accelerate this timeline.

“In the last update, we referred to the backup window. Here is additional information regarding the timing of this incident. The service went down at 12:55 UTC. As I noted above, our systems backup each filespace individually on a rolling basis every six hours. We cannot provide your individual backup time, but the worst case would be six hours prior to the incident or 6:55 UTC.

“Thank you for your patience and continued support. We will provide our next update at 15:00 UTC to inform you of our progress in regaining access to filespaces for all customers.

“We have created a status page to provide you with updates on the outage that occurred. We will be updating this page at least every three hours: https://lnkd.in/dKrXGKdE.”

Writing on Linkedin earlier, Thompson stated: “I know that everyone is eagerly anticipating the next update.

“Our priority is resolving filespace access for all customers. Rest assured, we will provide more detailed information on what caused the outage in the future.

“For additional clarity, what we initially thought was a DDoS service attack against our discovery service seems to have been a more malicious attempt against our core metadata service.

“No file data prior to the last backup before the outage was lost and no personal or corporate information was leaked. The metadata service now needs to be restored from our backups. As a result, there is a slight chance that a few hours of work from the point of the last backup to when the attack shut down the service will be unrecoverable.

“Our teams worked on developing the process for service restoration all through the night. They will next test and begin the restoration process.

“We will provide the next status update by 8am EST on Tuesday, April 30th.”

Social media users have complained at the situation.

Is there any update or ETA as we have global portfolio of customers affected by this outage ! — Piotr Kaszynski (@pkaszynski) April 29, 2024

hi, we’re a daily podcast and rely on Lucid to make our episode for every afternoon. What is the current status? Is there an ETA so we can see if we need to seek a time-intensive, costly contingency solution? Please update us. — Peter Leonard (@petaplaysbass) April 29, 2024

How come you needed to develop a process? Was no process to restore systems already in place? Never tested it? Good to understand so we can plan how we use LucidLink in the future. — David Lee (@david_at_work) April 30, 2024

LucidLink has been contacted for further comment.