Sky News and CBBC have been off air this morning following an IT outage hitting organisations around the world.

Reports suggested that cybersecurity company Crowdstrike issued a software update that went wrong and was bricking Windows devices. The outage reportedly also hit banks and airlines.

The Sky News channel showed a slate saying: “We apologise for the interruption to this broadcast. We hope to restore the transmission of Sky News shortly.”

CBBC had a similar holding screen with the message: “Sorry! Something’s gone wrong. While we fix it, please go to BBC iPlayer”.

The BBC channel for children aged 6 to 15 broadcasts every day from 7am to 7pm. Its sister channel CBeebies, aimed at children aged 6 and under, was not affected.

Shortly before 9am, Sky News resumed broadcasting before it once again displaying the apology slate, according to BBC News.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) Sky chief David Rhodes said: “We have been back live on TV without full capabilities but thanks @AnnaJonesSky @GarethBarlow re-establishing @skynews on various services.”

A spokeswoman said Sky News is still available online, on the Sky News app and website, and the company is working hard to restore all services.

Some global channels are also down including Paramount channels MTV, VH1, CMT and Pop TV and ESPN cable channels.

Update

CBBC came back on air at around 10.30am, and Sky News resumed services at around 10am without graphics, and with newsreaders using paper notes.