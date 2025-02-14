Media Cymru has launched the final funding round of its Innovation Pipeline.

Innovators can apply for up to £50,000 from the 2025 Development Fund, to research and develop innovation-driven projects in the media sector.

The Development Fund encourages creatives to develop tangible products, services or experiences in the media sector which will directly create economic impact.

The fund forms part of Media Cymru’s Innovation Pipeline, which is a series of training and funding opportunities.

It’s open to established Wales-based individuals and companies with experience and understanding of research, development and innovation (RD&I).

Media Cymru is seeking projects which focus on areas such as immersive storytelling and technologies, including virtual production, XR technologies (augmented, virtual and mixed reality), bilingual production, environmentally sustainable media production, gaming and news and journalism.

This round of Media Cymru funding follows seed funding awarded to 14 projects earlier this month and is the final opportunity to apply for up to £50,000 as part of the Innovation Pipeline.

Applications close at noon on Friday 28 February, 2025.

James Atkinson, funding manager at Media Cymru, said: “We have funded an exciting cohort to date and I am looking forward to seeing another round of new and compelling ideas. Media Cymru’s final Development Fund is aimed at innovators who are keen to research and develop new products, services and experiences in the media sector. We have extended the scope of this fund and are keen to hear from a range of voices in the industry.

“We look forward to working with successful candidates on ambitious projects that showcase the power of media innovation and its economic impact on the Cardiff Capital Region, Wales and beyond.”

Culture Minister Jack Sargeant added: “By supporting new ideas and giving the creative sector the space to experiment and innovate we are ensuring its future growth. That’s why I’m delighted that Welsh Government is investing again in Media Cymru’s Innovation Pipeline.

“I’m confident this round will again bring previously undiscovered talent and ideas to light and am excited to see what the future hold for the growing creative industries in Wales.”